Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.36.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $57.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $57.40.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $88.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.84 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 21.89%. analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 67,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $3,565,380.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Victor Vaughn sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $2,719,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,982 shares of company stock valued at $7,140,731. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,090 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,345 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,003 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 48,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,280,179 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,013,000 after purchasing an additional 24,491 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy.

