SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Sabra Health Care REIT’s Q4 2019 Earnings (SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst E. Fleming now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Mizuho set a $18.00 price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Sabra Health Care REIT opened at $20.04 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com . Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $19.92 and a one year high of $20.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 39.69%. The business had revenue of $166.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.90 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,146,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,491,000 after purchasing an additional 577,060 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,193,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,933,000 after purchasing an additional 319,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,646,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,716,000 after purchasing an additional 97,741 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 127.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,072,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,019,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,638,000 after buying an additional 208,727 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of December 31, 2017, Sabra's investment portfolio included 507 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 384 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 88 Senior Housing – Leased communities, (iii) 13 Senior Housing – Managed communities and (iv) 22 Acute Care Hospitals), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) two mezzanine loans, (iv) one pre-development loan and (v) 15 other loans), 12 preferred equity investments and one investment in a specialty valuation firm.

