SunTrust Banks Comments on Textainer Group Holdings’ Q2 2018 Earnings (TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE:TGH) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Textainer Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Mewhirter now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Textainer Group’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Textainer Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Textainer Group in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Textainer Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

TGH opened at $16.75 on Monday. Textainer Group has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $17.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $956.38 million, a PE ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 2.50.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Textainer Group had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Textainer Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Textainer Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Textainer Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Textainer Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Textainer Group by 528.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Textainer Group by 1,292.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

