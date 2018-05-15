Sunlands Online Education (STG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sunlands Online Education (NYSE:STG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 21st.

Sunlands Online Education stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.02. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,529. Sunlands Online Education has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02.

Get Sunlands Online Education alerts:

STG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on shares of Sunlands Online Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase began coverage on shares of Sunlands Online Education in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company.

Sunlands Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of master of business administration programs.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlands Online Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlands Online Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.