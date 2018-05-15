Sunlands Online Education (STG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sunlands Online Education (NYSE:STG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 21st.

Sunlands Online Education stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.02. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,529. Sunlands Online Education has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02.

STG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on shares of Sunlands Online Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase began coverage on shares of Sunlands Online Education in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company.

About Sunlands Online Education

Sunlands Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of master of business administration programs.

