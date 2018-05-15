SunContract (SNC) Hits Market Cap of $24.38 Million

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One SunContract token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002468 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, OKEx and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). SunContract has a market cap of $24.38 million and $4.42 million worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SunContract has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008143 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003974 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00022477 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000777 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.45 or 0.00732240 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00054040 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012276 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00146673 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00088432 BTC.

SunContract Profile

SunContract’s launch date was June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,665,373 tokens. The official website for SunContract is suncontract.org . The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SunContract

SunContract can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC, Kucoin, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SunContract should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SunContract using one of the exchanges listed above.

