Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Kimco Realty (KIM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,539,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,283 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.36% of Kimco Realty worth $22,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 52,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 4.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 85,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 827,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,013,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KIM shares. SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 target price on shares of Kimco Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 target price on shares of Kimco Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.31.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $51,680.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,134.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $14.52. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 40.74% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $304.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 72.26%.

Kimco Realty announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America's largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned interests in 492 U.S. shopping centers comprising 83 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

