Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $24.74 Million Stake in Robert Half International (RHI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 427,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,883 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Robert Half International worth $24,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 47,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frederick A. Richman sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $248,701.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,684.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael C. Buckley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,892 shares in the company, valued at $9,380,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 335,964 shares of company stock worth $20,111,621. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Robert Half International opened at $62.85 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com . The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.20. Robert Half International has a 52-week low of $62.67 and a 52-week high of $63.28.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 30.88%. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.08%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RHI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.55.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

