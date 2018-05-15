Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 787,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,102 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.16% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $22,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment opened at $31.23 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1 year low of $30.96 and a 1 year high of $31.49.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 11th. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s payout ratio is 57.61%.

MLCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.35.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.