Stryker Co. (SYK) Shares Sold by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 488,648 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 2.8% of Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $78,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,467,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,056,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,005,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,208,379 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $341,945,000 after purchasing an additional 296,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK opened at $169.15 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $168.39 and a 52 week high of $169.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.08. Stryker had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.67.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Floyd sold 55,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $9,181,723.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,200 shares of company stock valued at $22,151,180. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

