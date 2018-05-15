Stratus Properties (STRS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stratus Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd.

STRS stock opened at $30.45 on Monday. Stratus Properties has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $21.03 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 24.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 12.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Stratus Properties Company Profile

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation, and sale of commercial, hotel, entertainment, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Austin, Texas. The company operates through four segments: Real Estate Operations, Leasing Operations, Hotel, and Entertainment.

