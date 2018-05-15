Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Takes $982,000 Position in SPDR S&P Biotech (XBI)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 142,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,496,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 86,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after buying an additional 12,178 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 28,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $92.82 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech has a one year low of $91.62 and a one year high of $93.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

