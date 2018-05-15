Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Invests $1.89 Million in Costco (COST)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco (NASDAQ:COST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,038 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,611,043 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,230,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,864 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco by 2,114.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $433,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,445 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Costco by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,388,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $444,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,003 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Costco by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,100,913 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $391,022,000 after acquiring an additional 890,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,290,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco stock opened at $195.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco has a 12-month low of $195.41 and a 12-month high of $197.28. The firm has a market cap of $85.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Costco (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.03). Costco had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Costco will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th. This is an increase from Costco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Costco’s payout ratio is presently 39.18%.

In related news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.49, for a total transaction of $589,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,424.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total transaction of $3,150,610.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,468,572.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,067 shares of company stock worth $11,700,142 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vetr lowered shares of Costco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.28 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $223.00 target price on shares of Costco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Costco to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price (down from $209.00) on shares of Costco in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Costco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.14.

Costco Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

