Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,373,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,862,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,845,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,008,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,519,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $66.79 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $66.98.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.