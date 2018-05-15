Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires New Position in Eaton Co. (ETN)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Co. (NYSE:ETN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Luminus Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,054,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,329,000 after buying an additional 1,330,521 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $65,378,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,558,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,148,000 after buying an additional 705,914 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,679,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 849.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 668,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,785,000 after purchasing an additional 597,725 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $76.58 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.29 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92. The company has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Eaton had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Eaton Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 4th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eaton from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total value of $328,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William J. Vanlandingham II sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $465,663.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,963 shares in the company, valued at $639,086.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,769 shares of company stock worth $2,083,823 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

