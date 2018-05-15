Stratec Biomedical Systems (SBS) Given a €68.40 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €68.40 ($81.43) price target on Stratec Biomedical Systems (ETR:SBS) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SBS. Deutsche Bank set a €71.00 ($84.52) price objective on shares of Stratec Biomedical Systems and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($73.81) price objective on shares of Stratec Biomedical Systems and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €64.40 ($76.67).

ETR:SBS opened at €74.00 ($88.10) on Monday. Stratec Biomedical Systems has a 1-year low of €48.97 ($58.30) and a 1-year high of €75.00 ($89.29).

STRATEC Biomedical AG designs and manufactures solutions for automated processes in the fields of in vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

