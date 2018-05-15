Stratec Biomedical Systems (SBS) Given a €68.40 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Posted by on May 15th, 2018 // No Comments

Berenberg Bank set a €68.40 ($81.43) price target on Stratec Biomedical Systems (ETR:SBS) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SBS. Deutsche Bank set a €71.00 ($84.52) price objective on shares of Stratec Biomedical Systems and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($73.81) price objective on shares of Stratec Biomedical Systems and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €64.40 ($76.67).

ETR:SBS opened at €74.00 ($88.10) on Monday. Stratec Biomedical Systems has a 1-year low of €48.97 ($58.30) and a 1-year high of €75.00 ($89.29).

Stratec Biomedical Systems Company Profile

STRATEC Biomedical AG designs and manufactures solutions for automated processes in the fields of in vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

Analyst Recommendations for Stratec Biomedical Systems (ETR:SBS)

Receive News & Ratings for Stratec Biomedical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratec Biomedical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply