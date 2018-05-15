Storiqa (STQ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $390,368.00

Storiqa (CURRENCY:STQ) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 15th. In the last week, Storiqa has traded 42.7% higher against the US dollar. Storiqa has a total market cap of $37.55 million and approximately $390,368.00 worth of Storiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storiqa token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Tidex, IDEX and CoinFalcon.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008244 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004124 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00023731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000805 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.21 or 0.00744854 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00056348 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011789 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00148364 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00092244 BTC.

About Storiqa

Storiqa’s genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Storiqa’s total supply is 11,287,544,272 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,767,544,247 tokens. Storiqa’s official Twitter account is @storiqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Storiqa’s official message board is medium.com/@storiqa . The Reddit community for Storiqa is /r/storiqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Storiqa is crowdsale.storiqa.com

Storiqa Token Trading

Storiqa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and CoinFalcon. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storiqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storiqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storiqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

