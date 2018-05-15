STORE Capital (STOR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STOR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks set a $27.00 target price on shares of STORE Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley set a $26.00 target price on shares of STORE Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

In other STORE Capital news, insider Christopher H. Volk purchased 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $100,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Donovan purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,475 shares of company stock valued at $295,603 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 11.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 23.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 173,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STOR opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. STORE Capital has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.11.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). STORE Capital had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $125.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that STORE Capital will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 72.51%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 1,921 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 48 states.

