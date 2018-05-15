Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for May, 14th (ABEV, ACC, ADAP, AMZN, ANCX, APTI, ASV, AVEO, BANR, BECN)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, May 14th:

AmBev (NYSE:ABEV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Access National (NASDAQ:ANCX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

A.S.V. (NASDAQ:ASV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Beneficial Bancorp (NASDAQ:BNCL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Camden National Bank (NASDAQ:CAC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cal-Maine (NASDAQ:CALM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Compressco Partners (NASDAQ:CCLP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

China Internet Nationwide (NASDAQ:CIFS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Contura Energy (OTCMKTS:CNTE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CoBiz Financial (NASDAQ:COBZ) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

DataTrak International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Eyenovia, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of prominent eye diseases primarily in the United States. Its product portfolio includes MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears and MicroPine which are in clinical stage. Eyenovia, Inc. is based in New York. “

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Fanuc Ltd. is a manufacturer of factory automation and robots. It is engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and maintenance of robots and factory automation products primarily in Japan, US, Europe and other Asian countries. The Company’s technology is applied in the automation of machine tools. Its products lineup includes: computer numerical control series; servo motors; carbon dioxide laser oscillators; industrial lasers; robots and robot machines; machine for milling and boring, precision molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machine and nano control technology based machines that have their applications in optical electronics, medical, semiconductor and biotechnology fields. Fanuc Ltd. is headquartered in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan. “

First Bancshares, Inc. (The) (MS) (NASDAQ:FBMS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Farmers Capital Bank (NASDAQ:FFKT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “FibroGen, Inc. is a research-based biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic agents for treatment of anemia, fibrosis, cancer, and other serious unmet medical needs. The Company develops Roxadustat that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; and FG-3019 which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and liver fibrosis. FibroGen, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Golub Capital Bdc (NASDAQ:GBDC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Multi-Color (NASDAQ:LABL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Altria (NYSE:MO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Netshoes (CAYMAN) (NYSE:NETS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NII (NASDAQ:NIHD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NorthStar Realty Europe (NYSE:NRE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

National Western Life (NASDAQ:NWLI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Paccar (NASDAQ:PCAR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PennantPark Floating Rate (NASDAQ:PFLT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Dave & Buster’s (NASDAQ:PLAY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Quality Care Properties (NYSE:QCP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Red Robin (NASDAQ:RRGB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Selective Insurance (NASDAQ:SIGI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SORL Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

StemlineTherapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Westfield Financial (NASDAQ:WNEB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

