Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases 24,777 Shares of Tyson Foods (TSN)

Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its position in Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,777 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $9,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,658,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,652 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,106,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,714 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 5,462,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,828,000 after acquiring an additional 629,241 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $49,716,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $44,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Buckingham Research began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price objective on Tyson Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray set a $92.00 price objective on Tyson Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho set a $92.00 price objective on Tyson Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.93.

In related news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $589,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $1,149,593.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $67.62 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $9.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

