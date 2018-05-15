Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $10.33 Million in CBRE Group (CBRE)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 218,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,326,000. Stevens Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of CBRE Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Pettee Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. American Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group opened at $46.96 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $47.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James R. Groch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $2,251,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,923,253.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 25,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $1,161,335.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,777,653.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,187,512 shares of company stock valued at $237,612,558 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.55.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.