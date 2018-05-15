Stevens Capital Management LP Boosts Position in S&P Global (SPGI)

Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) by 606.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,873 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in S&P Global by 46.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI stock opened at $199.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $197.70 and a 52 week high of $201.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 267.10%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

In other S&P Global news, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $167,791.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.30, for a total transaction of $749,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,850 shares in the company, valued at $27,317,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,792 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,197. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of S&P Global from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.36.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.