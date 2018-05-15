Sterling Bancorp (SBT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%.

NASDAQ:SBT traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.68. 73,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,083. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.23 million during the quarter.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Michael A. Montemayor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.