STERIS (STE) VP Sells $123,698.96 in Stock

STERIS (NYSE:STE) VP Karen L. Burton sold 1,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $123,698.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

STERIS opened at $102.60 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. STERIS has a 12-month low of $102.82 and a 12-month high of $104.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. STERIS had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that STERIS will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

STE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Northcoast Research set a $102.00 price target on shares of STERIS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. STERIS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koch Industries Inc. increased its holdings in STERIS by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 9,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in STERIS by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in STERIS by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in STERIS by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc develops, manufactures, and markets infection prevention, contamination control, microbial reduction, and surgical and gastrointestinal support products and services for healthcare, pharmaceutical, scientific, research, industrial, and governmental customers worldwide. The company's Healthcare Products segment offers steam, vaporized hydrogen peroxide, and ethylene oxide sterilizers, as well as liquid chemical sterilant processing systems; automated washer/disinfector systems; general and specialty surgical tables, surgical and examination lights, equipment management systems, operating room storage cabinets, warming cabinets, scrub sinks, and other accessories; and gastrointestinal devices and accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.