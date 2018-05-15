Stephens Inc. AR Purchases Shares of 2,823 Bunge Limited (BG)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bunge opened at $71.04 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $70.30 and a 12-month high of $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Bunge had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 94.85%.

BG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bunge from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bunge to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Bunge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Bunge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.57.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grain, such as wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

