StemlineTherapeutics (STML) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of StemlineTherapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

STML has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright set a $38.00 price objective on shares of StemlineTherapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of StemlineTherapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of StemlineTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StemlineTherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. StemlineTherapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get StemlineTherapeutics alerts:

STML stock opened at $19.45 on Monday. StemlineTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.01.

StemlineTherapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.26). StemlineTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.93% and a negative net margin of 4,689.63%. analysts expect that StemlineTherapeutics will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other StemlineTherapeutics news, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 29,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $513,977.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ivan Bergstein sold 37,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $656,440.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,128 shares of company stock worth $2,375,476. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in StemlineTherapeutics by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in StemlineTherapeutics by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in StemlineTherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in StemlineTherapeutics by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in StemlineTherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. 49.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StemlineTherapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which has completed Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, myelofibrosis, and acute myeloid leukemia; and is in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for StemlineTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StemlineTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.