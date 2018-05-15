Statoil (STO) Sets New 52-Week High and Low at $27.35

Shares of Statoil (NYSE:STO) hit a new 52-week high and low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.35 and last traded at $27.23, with a volume of 1587100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.23.

STO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Statoil from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Statoil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Statoil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Statoil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Statoil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Statoil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $90.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Statoil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Statoil’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STO. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Statoil during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Statoil during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in Statoil during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Strategic Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Statoil during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Statoil during the first quarter valued at $217,000. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Statoil

Statoil ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production USA; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

