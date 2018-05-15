State Treasurer State of Michigan Has $15.32 Million Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

State Treasurer State of Michigan trimmed its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,248 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $15,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 32,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 19,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 188,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,153,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BK. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $57.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.15.

The Bank of New York Mellon opened at $57.30 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $57.09 and a 12 month high of $57.61. The company has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 30th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 360,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.67 per share, with a total value of $20,401,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 15,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $838,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,623,037.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,928 shares of company stock worth $5,730,453. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

