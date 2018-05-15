State Treasurer State of Michigan Grows Stake in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) by 416.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,242,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002,100 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan owned about 0.13% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $12,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 291,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 51,895 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 631,346 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 154,756 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 22,076,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $226,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,320 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices opened at $12.23 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $12.35.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 3.29%. equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMD. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Vetr upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.28 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America restated a “positive” rating and set a $11.52 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.74 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.74.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $688,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 693,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,645,367.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 624,848 shares of company stock valued at $7,409,795 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

