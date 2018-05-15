State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Position in Autodesk (ADSK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,335 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 71,951 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.10% of Autodesk worth $28,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,833,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 498,200 shares of the software company’s stock worth $52,226,000 after buying an additional 89,500 shares during the period. Pacific Grove Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Grove Capital LP now owns 61,910 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,191 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $760,000. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 10,465 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Autodesk news, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.11, for a total transaction of $199,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Anagnost sold 20,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.39, for a total value of $2,570,369.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,475 shares of company stock valued at $6,094,232. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk opened at $134.11 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $133.37 and a 12-month high of $138.38.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The software company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.74 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 206.64% and a negative net margin of 27.57%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Autodesk will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. OTR Global raised Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Autodesk from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.20.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

