State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases New Stake in Worldpay (WP)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Worldpay (NYSE:WP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 333,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,465,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.19% of Worldpay at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Worldpay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Worldpay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in Worldpay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in Worldpay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Worldpay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Worldpay from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Worldpay in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Worldpay in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Worldpay from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Worldpay from $82.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

In other news, EVP Matt Taylor sold 38,028 shares of Worldpay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $3,062,775.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Royal Cole sold 44,283 shares of Worldpay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.17, for a total value of $3,683,017.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 162,274 shares of company stock valued at $13,376,556 over the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WP opened at $80.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. Worldpay has a 12 month low of $80.37 and a 12 month high of $81.63. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Worldpay had a return on equity of 70.47% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $850.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Worldpay will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

