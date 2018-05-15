State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $101.17 Million Holdings in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 804,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 72,801 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.10% of United Technologies worth $101,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,850,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,976,695,000 after buying an additional 822,595 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,665,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $975,815,000 after purchasing an additional 139,345 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,963,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $760,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,355 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,402,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $679,775,000 after purchasing an additional 54,027 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,753,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $606,459,000 after purchasing an additional 122,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

UTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. UBS set a $155.00 price objective on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.21.

In other news, insider Robert J. Mcdonough sold 10,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $1,282,599.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,483.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 2,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $274,218.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,778 shares of company stock worth $2,425,001. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Technologies opened at $124.98 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.30 and a fifty-two week high of $125.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $99.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.26. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $15.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

