State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 64,316 Shares of HDFC Bank (HDB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 748,716 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,316 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.09% of HDFC Bank worth $73,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 543.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. 17.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $99.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99. HDFC Bank has a fifty-two week low of $99.33 and a fifty-two week high of $100.68.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

