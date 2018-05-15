State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 140,000 Shares of Thor Industries (THO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 1.08% of Thor Industries worth $65,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on THO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $124.00 target price on Thor Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Argus upgraded Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Thor Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.11.

Shares of Thor Industries opened at $96.77 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Thor Industries has a 12-month low of $96.26 and a 12-month high of $98.82.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 5.38%. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Towable Recreational Vehicles, Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and Other. The Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Keystone, and KZ.

