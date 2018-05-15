State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 130,000 Shares of Rockwell Automation (ROK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 61.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.27% of Rockwell Automation worth $59,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other Rockwell Automation news, insider John P. Mcdermott sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.15, for a total transaction of $1,310,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,478,456.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Mcdermott sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.08, for a total value of $364,806.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,431 shares of company stock worth $3,824,560. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation opened at $178.86 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $177.52 and a fifty-two week high of $179.51.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 11th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 54.44%.

ROK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $194.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.64.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.