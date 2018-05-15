State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Position in Citrix Systems (CTXS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,010 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 5,497 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Citrix Systems worth $19,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,798 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 180,568 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $15,890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,419 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 13,075 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,206 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $46,571,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,530 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems opened at $106.74 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citrix Systems has a 1 year low of $106.27 and a 1 year high of $108.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.29.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The cloud computing company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 49.52%. The company had revenue of $697.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo cut their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.31.

In other news, insider Robert Calderoni sold 2,165 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total value of $224,142.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,991 shares in the company, valued at $16,770,928.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 4,618 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.89, for a total transaction of $424,348.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,113,848.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,175 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,105 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.