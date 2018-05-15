State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 9,206 Shares of Andeavor (ANDV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,206 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Andeavor worth $21,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BB&T Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Andeavor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Andeavor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Andeavor by 1,082.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Andeavor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Andeavor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Andeavor alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ANDV shares. JPMorgan Chase decreased their price objective on Andeavor from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Andeavor in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Andeavor in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Andeavor in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Andeavor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.97.

ANDV opened at $142.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Andeavor has a 1-year low of $139.81 and a 1-year high of $142.44.

Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. Andeavor had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.27%. analysts predict that Andeavor will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Andeavor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.48%.

In other Andeavor news, VP Blane W. Peery sold 1,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $90,715.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. Foster sold 54,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $7,676,204.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,353,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,350,439.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 878,415 shares of company stock valued at $108,426,272 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Andeavor Company Profile

Andeavor, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent petroleum refining, logistics, and marketing company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing, Logistics, and Refining. The Marketing segment sells gasoline and diesel fuel through retail, branded, and unbranded channels.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV).

Receive News & Ratings for Andeavor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andeavor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.