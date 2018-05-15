State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,831 Shares of National Oilwell Varco (NOV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 564,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,831 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of National Oilwell Varco worth $20,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 6.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 263,850 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,712,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Oilwell Varco in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Oilwell Varco in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Oilwell Varco in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 14.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 462,929 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,040,000 after acquiring an additional 57,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NOV. B. Riley set a $42.00 price target on National Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a research note on Monday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks set a $31.00 price target on National Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $37.00 price target on National Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $37.00 price target on National Oilwell Varco and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.59.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 40,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $1,659,628.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 72,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,030.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $264,632.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Oilwell Varco opened at $41.06 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of -97.76, a P/E/G ratio of 57.42 and a beta of 0.81. National Oilwell Varco has a 52 week low of $40.81 and a 52 week high of $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. National Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. equities research analysts anticipate that National Oilwell Varco will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. National Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.62%.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

