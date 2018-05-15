State Bank Financial (STBZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of State Bank Financial (NASDAQ:STBZ) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 49,340 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 124,593 shares.The stock last traded at $33.98 and had previously closed at $33.07.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STBZ shares. BidaskClub cut State Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Gabelli raised State Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of State Bank Financial in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised State Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Hovde Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of State Bank Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.95.

State Bank Financial (NASDAQ:STBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). State Bank Financial had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $65.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.25 million. equities analysts anticipate that State Bank Financial will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other State Bank Financial news, CFO Sheila Ray acquired 3,300 shares of State Bank Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $97,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in State Bank Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 265,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in State Bank Financial by 36.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in State Bank Financial in the first quarter worth $203,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in State Bank Financial by 311.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 62,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 47,061 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in State Bank Financial by 18.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 875,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,269,000 after purchasing an additional 134,626 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About State Bank Financial

State Bank Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for State Bank and Trust Company that provides various community banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products and services include checking, commercial operating, savings and money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as short- to longer-term certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer demand deposit, and savings and time deposit products.

