Stamps.com (STMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $263.80.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STMP shares. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Stamps.com from $254.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Stamps.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $230.00) on shares of Stamps.com in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Stamps.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

In related news, President Kyle Huebner sold 43,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total value of $8,465,075.54. Following the transaction, the president now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sebastian Buerba sold 44,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.45, for a total transaction of $8,599,819.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,962,436.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 251,937 shares of company stock worth $50,000,117. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STMP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,263,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $455,033,000 after buying an additional 246,768 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 1,569.2% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 164,869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,147,000 after buying an additional 154,992 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 391,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,558,000 after buying an additional 108,209 shares during the last quarter. Garelick Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Garelick Capital Partners LP now owns 211,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,725,000 after purchasing an additional 86,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new position in Stamps.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,402,000.

Shares of STMP stock opened at $245.85 on Thursday. Stamps.com has a 52 week low of $246.60 and a 52 week high of $251.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and a PE ratio of 24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.62. Stamps.com had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The firm had revenue of $133.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Stamps.com will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

