Stada Arzneimittel (SAZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Stada Arzneimittel (ETR:SAZ) has received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €73.49 ($87.49).

SAZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nord/LB set a €74.40 ($88.57) price objective on Stada Arzneimittel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Cfra set a €70.00 ($83.33) price objective on Stada Arzneimittel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Warburg Research set a €74.40 ($88.57) price objective on Stada Arzneimittel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a €89.00 ($105.95) price objective on Stada Arzneimittel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th.

ETR:SAZ traded down €0.48 ($0.57) on Tuesday, hitting €82.00 ($97.62). 35,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,761. Stada Arzneimittel has a 52 week low of €53.41 ($63.58) and a 52 week high of €90.24 ($107.43).

About Stada Arzneimittel

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and marketing of pharmaceutical products for the health care and pharmaceutical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generics and Branded Products. The Generics segment provides various generic active ingredients, including Tilidin Naloxone for pain; Atorvastatin for elevated cholesterol levels; Epoetin zeta for anemia; Diclofenac for pain/inflammation; and Pantoprazole for gastric ulcer/reflux.

