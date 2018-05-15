S&T Bancorp (STBA) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.19

Media coverage about S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. S&T Bancorp earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.6577693406548 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

STBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

Shares of S&T Bancorp opened at $43.67 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.82. S&T Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $70.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.31 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 10.67%. equities research analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

S&T Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 22nd that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

In related news, insider David P. Ruddock sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $74,299.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.