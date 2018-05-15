SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) Short Interest Down 43.9% in April

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,751,679 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the April 13th total of 3,122,740 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 709,058 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on SSR Mining from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded SSR Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSR Mining stock opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $10.87. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12 and a beta of -0.17.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that SSR Mining will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SSR Mining by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in SSR Mining by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; and the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.