SSP Group’s (SSPG) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG) in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Numis Securities reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.63) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. HSBC increased their price target on SSP Group from GBX 540 ($7.33) to GBX 610 ($8.27) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Goldman Sachs cut SSP Group to a sell rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 535 ($7.26) to GBX 575 ($7.80) in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 581.15 ($7.88).

Shares of SSPG stock opened at GBX 634.70 ($8.61) on Monday. SSP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 402.60 ($5.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 693 ($9.40).

In related news, insider Jonathan Davies sold 118,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 600 ($8.14), for a total transaction of £713,988 ($968,513.29).

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

