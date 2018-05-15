SSE (SSEZY) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

SSE (OTCMKTS: SSEZY) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare SSE to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

SSE has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SSE’s rivals have a beta of 0.03, suggesting that their average share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SSE and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SSE N/A N/A N/A SSE Competitors -21.44% 4.81% -0.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SSE and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SSE 0 0 1 0 3.00 SSE Competitors 448 2403 2068 60 2.35

As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 9.10%. Given SSE’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SSE has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SSE and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SSE $35.96 billion $2.09 billion 12.44 SSE Competitors $8.65 billion $479.99 million 11.78

SSE has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. SSE is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of SSE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

SSE pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. SSE pays out 78.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Electric services” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.7% and pay out 72.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

SSE beats its rivals on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc produces, generates, distributes, and supplies electricity and gas, as well as other energy-related services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. The company generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. Its electricity networks transmit and distribute electricity to approximately 3.7 million businesses, offices, and homes through approximately 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables; and gas networks distribute gas to approximately 5.7 million homes, offices, and businesses through 75,000 kilometers of gas mains. The company also supplies electricity and gas to approximately 9 million households and businesses under the SSE, Scottish Hydro, Southern Electric, SWALEC, Atlantic, and Airtricity brands. In addition, it maintains and replaces street and highway lighting; designs, builds, owns, and operates networks for electricity, gas, water, and heat; and provides network capacity, bandwidth, and data center services. Further, the company offers energy-related products and services, including home services, such as gas boiler covers, central heating and wiring maintenance and installation, telephone line rental, and calls and broadband services; and supplying, installing, maintaining, and reading meters in the household, commercial, industrial, and generation sectors. The company was formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc and changed its name to SSE plc in September 2011. SSE plc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Perth, the United Kingdom.

