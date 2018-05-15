SpreadCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $4.02 Million (SPR)

SpreadCoin (CURRENCY:SPR) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 15th. SpreadCoin has a total market cap of $4.02 million and $22,880.00 worth of SpreadCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SpreadCoin has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SpreadCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00004707 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Kzcash (KZC) traded 53.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00018960 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded up 118.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000048 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000100 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004273 BTC.

About SpreadCoin

SpreadCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2014. SpreadCoin’s total supply is 10,031,763 coins. The Reddit community for SpreadCoin is /r/Spreadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SpreadCoin’s official Twitter account is @spread_coin . SpreadCoin’s official website is www.spreadcoin.info

Buying and Selling SpreadCoin

SpreadCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpreadCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpreadCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpreadCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

