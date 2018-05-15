Spotify (SPOT) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Equities research analysts at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cascend Securities began coverage on shares of Spotify in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify to $210.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Spotify in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Spotify in a research note on Monday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Spotify in a research note on Monday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.40.

Shares of Spotify opened at $159.97 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Spotify has a one year low of $156.81 and a one year high of $164.95.

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

