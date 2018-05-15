SportsCoin (SPORT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $0.00

SportsCoin (CURRENCY:SPORT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. SportsCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of SportsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SportsCoin has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. One SportsCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.96 or 0.05028670 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00035416 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002895 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001497 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000037 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00015887 BTC.

StakeNet (XSN) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004640 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007498 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00064989 BTC.

SportsCoin Profile

SportsCoin (CRYPTO:SPORT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2016. SportsCoin’s total supply is 19,800,001 coins. SportsCoin’s official Twitter account is @thesportscoin . The official website for SportsCoin is www.thesportscoin.com

SportsCoin Coin Trading

SportsCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportsCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SportsCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SportsCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

