Spherix (SPEX) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.28

News headlines about Spherix (NASDAQ:SPEX) have trended positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Spherix earned a news impact score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the business services provider an impact score of 45.4267271257206 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPEX traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $1.11. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,214. Spherix has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $1.13.

Spherix Company Profile

Spherix Incorporated, an intellectual property company, owns, develops, acquires, and monetizes patented and unpatented intellectual properties. The company owns approximately 290 patents and patent applications. Its patent portfolio includes the U.S. and foreign patents and pending patent applications in the wireless communications and telecommunication sectors, including data, optical and voice technology, antenna technology, Wi-Fi, base station functionality, and cellular.

Receive News & Ratings for Spherix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spherix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.