Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) Director Rajesh C. Md Shrotriya Sells 24,014 Shares

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Director Rajesh C. Md Shrotriya sold 24,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $441,377.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,652 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,983.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals opened at $17.97 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 1.99. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $18.46.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.68 million. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.47%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. research analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

SPPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection for patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

