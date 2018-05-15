Spectrum Management Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Nvidia (NVDA)

Spectrum Management Group Inc. raised its position in Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,995 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Nvidia were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Nvidia by 146.1% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 443 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nvidia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Nvidia by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nvidia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nvidia by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA opened at $255.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.68, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 8.54. Nvidia has a 1 year low of $255.22 and a 1 year high of $258.47.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Nvidia had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 34.44%. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Nvidia will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Nvidia’s payout ratio is 12.85%.

In related news, Director James C. Gaither sold 40,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.67, for a total transaction of $9,914,995.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 5,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total value of $1,134,772.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,162.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,652 shares of company stock worth $18,747,398. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. B. Riley lifted their target price on Nvidia from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Nvidia from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Nvidia in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Nvidia from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Nvidia from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.82.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

